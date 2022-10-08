My Administration Created 223,000 Direct Jobs – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said that his administration has so far created 223,000 direct jobs, 12,000 entrepreneurs, and over 1,300 indirect jobs in the state.

Okowa stated this while presenting a cheque of over N14 million, fertilizers, agrochemicals and knapsack sprayer to farmers in order to boost agricultural production in the state.

Okowa, represented by his Chief Staff, Mr Festus Agas, urged the beneficiaries not to sell their farm inputs given to them.

He said, “The Primary aim of every government is to make life better for its citizens and that is what my administration has done.

“For over seven years, I have kept my promise in empowering youths in agriculture. My administration has established over 12,000 entrepreneurs, created direct jobs of over 223,000 and over 1,300 indirect jobs.

“I beg you not to sell these items given to you today because we have had a situation where some people sell their items. So, I urge you to make use of these items judiciously.”

In his remark, the Chief of Job and Wealth Creation in the state, Prof. Eric Eboh, disclosed that each beneficiary got farm inputs to support packages comprising agrochemicals, knapsack sprayers, fertilizers and cash support of N100,000 for farm labour.

He said the disbursement which commenced in Asaba will be distributed also to Agbor, Oghara, Eku, Ughelli, Oleh and Amukpe, noting that the distribution will cover a total of 142 brown YAGEP beneficiaries in cassava.



Source: https://punchng.com/My-administration-created-223000-direct-jobs-Okowa

