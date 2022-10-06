“My Almost Cheating Experience”

So I was at a restaurant having my usual breakfast.

Then few moments later, my girl called since she knows my itinery and asked if she could join. I obliged (greatest undoing!).

Like 40mins after, she came and couldn’t sit beside me cos there was a partner of mine right next to me, so she sat far.

Then there was this girl that was like 10ft away from us on another table, all alone having her own breakfast. I don’t know her, have never seen her before and I noticed she has been stealing glances at me and then look away when I made eye contact.

Even my partner had to whisper to my ears that someone was checking me out and all (I was well dressed and all, besides man na still fine man ooo ).

Then after a while, my chick left to get something upstairs while I had to settle the bill at the counter for our breakfast.

Omo as I dey counter dey want pay, this girl came to the same teller I was trying to pay to and asked me if there was an attendant there(cos the attendant left to confirm some prices). I said yes and she stood right next to me waiting for my attendant to return so she can pay at the same point whereas there were other attendants that were empty!

I knew okay, this was it! This girl likes the man infront of her.

Time past and my attendant hadn’t returned and she tried to spark up small talk, I responded briefly because my chick fit turn up at any minute. Guy I lock up!

The attendant came and I cleared my bill and told her bye. I was pained. This girl fine die and classy, chai!!

I no collect number, I no book rendezvous, nothing!

You know why? I instantly did my cost analyses in my head and figured it wasn’t worth it to spook my girl of my philandering ways and lose the stability I enjoy from her over this girl I don’t know.

The thing pain me ehn!chai. But nigga gats maintain.

I’ve never had this type before, the girl too clean, sleek, soft spoken, pretty and classy and young too (max 22).

But I let all this go because I no like risk and shalaye.

And the girl slim, all this kind girls weh you fit hang for wall…

I really lost today honestly.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a player, but sometimes we just can’t lose what we have for uncertainty so I control myself.

Chai!!!

But one thing pleased me, it was great to know I’m still attractive. Haven’t had a youngling drool over me in a while.

Tbh I thought I’ve lost it and is all on sugar daddy mode now.

And no, this girl ain’t no hooker, she came in her own chauffeur driven Honda cos I saw her at the lot as I left (could be an uber too, I wouldn’t know).

