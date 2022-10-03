My Campaign Won’t Slur People, Atiku Tells Supporters

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said he will not run a campaign that slurs people but one bent on promoting his unity agenda.

Atiku, in a letter to his supporters, said the next election will be a choice between a leadership that comes prepared and ready to lead from day one or a continuation of the current disastrous reality.

He said “Or, some might even say, it’s a choice between fact and fiction. Proven PDP leadership vs APC broken promises.”

The candidate stated that he and his team are prepared to assume leadership of the country, adding “the fact is that none of the other candidates or political parties comes close.”

He continued “So, it is my pleasure to say a big thank you for making our campaign the best this season.

“But the race is just starting and our goal is to maintain our leading position.

“You and I are not in this campaign to make comments that would be a slur on other people. We are here to promote our Unity-SEED policy agenda.

“Our policy agenda is about unifying the country; maintaining the security of lives and property of Nigerians; promoting sound economic policies that will lift our people out of poverty to prosperity; promoting sustainable educational environment and making the people take ownership of government,” he said.

He added that he is bent on fulfilling his covenant With Nigerians.

https://leadership.ng/my-campaign-wont-slur-people-atiku-tells-supporters/

