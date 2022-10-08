‘My Ex Proposed Love To Me Again, Knowing Very Well That I’m Married’

What is wrong with men?

Can’t believe that my ex guy whom I broke up with years ago is asking me out again

Knowing very well that I am married

Should I tell my husband?

Should I block him?

Please how do I handle it?

I am never interested in him

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related