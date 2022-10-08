‘My Ex Proposed Love To Me Again, Knowing Very Well That I’m Married’

What is wrong with men?
Can’t believe that my ex guy whom I broke up with years ago is asking me out again
Knowing very well that I am married
Should I tell my husband?
Should I block him?
Please how do I handle it?
I am never interested in him
