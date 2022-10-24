‘My Experience As An Atheist In The Dating World’

I’m an atheist, and I found that I’m incapable of dating women who are particularly religious. I could go out on a date with a religious woman, and that’s usually solely by merit of me pretending the whole time as though I’m truly in for it.

Since long term relationship with these women would have necessitated that i make pretence a hobby, logic sets in and we inevitably part ways.

In a highly religious country like ours, it’s quite hard to find a woman who’s an atheist as me, let alone a decent one.

