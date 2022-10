My close friend raped a 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour. He’s a 20-yr-old guy.

He said he was expecting his girlfriend to come but unfortunately she disappointed him and he was already high. When the girl banged into his room, he seized the opportunity to forcibily penetrate her.

He was arrested and put in cell but this should serve as deterrence to parents who let loose of their children.

I’m embarassed!

