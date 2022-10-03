“My Personal Experience At Apple Junction During Peter Obi’s Rally” (Photo)

I carried two big baskets of my cake to sell at the rally ground.

When I got there, there was a massive crowd on the ground, so many people thought it was a free cake for Obidients.

Immediately I brought my baskets down to start business, a man and his PA approached me to buy one of the two baskets of my cake for people to eat. I was so happy eh!

While we were counting to check the amount of cake in the basket, some people thought they’ve been asked to start collecting cake. Within 78 SECONDS, the two baskets became empty. Even my basket was broken.

I almost fainted due to the crowd. The man that ordered the cake came and calmed me down, asked me the total amount of the cakes, I told him and he gave me 100k and asked me to count out my money and give his PA the balance.

I was very happy and grateful especially because they were buying everything that people brought to sell, they kept buying and sharing with the Obedients so they won’t be weary throughout the rally.

Obedients are doing great and I am happy to have always been Obedient.

