My Pet Project Touches Lives – Karina Poripo, 9th Miss Nollywood (Photos)

I feel satisfied using my pet project to touch lives as the 9th Miss Nollywood international, Queen Karina Simon Poripo

Miss Nollywood international Winner Queen Karina Simon Poripo embarked on an Outreach program tagged “Purposeful Teenage S*xual Education & Self-care” held at Ayala hotels Yenagoa Bayelsa State, on the 7th October 2022.

The 9th Beauty Queen from the Miss Nollywood Beauty Pageant Organization was overwhelmed reaching out to so many teenagers with so much excitement said she is fulfilled having used her pet project on impacting teenagers and the less privileged.

The program had massive turnout from dignitaries across every works of life including serving House of Assembly Member Hon. Wisdom Fafi.

Commissioners including the Hon. Commissioner for Culture And Tourism Hon. Iti Orugbani , Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Newton Igwele, former Chairperson Brass LGA Hon. Mrs Helen Bob, Special Adviser to the Governor Douye Diri on students Affairs Hon. Comr Atti J Moses , Pharmacist Konyefa Felix Ebiasuode who was one of the keynote Speakers, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment Joseph Okpeke , NDELA representatives, among others.

Speaking to TV Africa24 reporter, the president of the Miss Nollywood Organization Mr Barakumo Solomon Odede expressed satisfaction on the achievement of queen Karina Simon Poripo, thanked the director planning who managed the queen Philip Boye Ayibanua for his Dedication.

Mr Barakumo urged more girls to contest for the 10th edition of the miss Nollywood beauty pageant adding that the platform always give young girls fulfill dreams and the 9th queen has written her name in GOLD noting that the Miss Nollywood Organization passes vote of confidence on her reign.



