Pipe supplying water from radiator to engine got bad and I didn’t take notice on-time. So they were limited supply of water.

And I was careless to check my temperature at the dashboard.

I called my mechanic and he said my top gasket got burnt. He said if we get it replaced, it will be alright.

My friend who’s in to car dealing business said he can help me sell it and get another car.

What’s you take about this? Continue with the car or sell it?

