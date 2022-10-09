‘My Wife Suddenly Stopped Having Sex With Me’

I noticed a drastic change in my wife’s behaviours lately. She doesn’t cook, doesn’t prepare our two kids for school, always citing body pains. I took the responsibility of cooking and preparing our kids. That is just by the way, she stopped having sex with me always saying she doesn’t have the feelings to have sex. I suspect her of cheating because few weeks ago i heard her listening to WhatsApp voice note, a chat between her and another man. I demanded to have the phone but she refused. My wife answers calls at odd hours of the night but if i query her she would claim it’s a friend or her boss at her work place. It’s morethan a month when last i had sex with my wife.

I’m not harsh and I provide for my family. But my wife’s behaviour ir burning me deep in my heart. I sometimes cry when alone in office or at home. Please advse me on what to do as iam pained and confused.

