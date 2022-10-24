‘My Wife’s Twins Sister & Her 4 Kids Moved Into Our 1-Room & Parlour Self-Contain’

My wife Twins sister moved to our apartment of a room and parlour self-contain with her 4 kids after the demise of her husband without notice to me.

Honestly, I really need urgent advise as I can’t have access to my apartment or to my wife again. As her twin sister moved in to my small apartment with her 4 kids and loads of clothes and some other luggages. Therefore, no single space left in my parlour to sit or leave again.

I am mentally stress with what am passing through now. For 2 weeks now, I can’t sleep in a small house am managing with my wife and our 4 kids too.

The issue at hand is not even about apartment alone but also of feeding.

Now, before now, my wife used to manage 2500 to feed all of us for breakfast alone. But now, she barely manage 6000 every morning.

Thereby, increase daily expenses on food to like 14-16k daily depends on my pocket.

And the funny thing is that, both the sisters are not working so as to at least support with something.

For now, am managing to pass night in my shop, but twice in a day they will send my first child to my shop to fetch money for food. Am really tire. I am just a bloody welder.

I don’t know how to take care of these migrants going forward.

My wife can’t drive away her twins sister by herself, am also too timid to drive them because of human feeling in me. Pls what do I do. I really need help and serious advise from fellow Nigerian and non- Nigerian.

