N-Power: August 2022 Stipend Has Finally Been Received

my August Stipend landed this morning by 11.09am gtbank Edo State.

N360,000 well spent, Buhari and Aunty sadiya thanks alot for this program, that not withstanding, am still obedient.

So many tried but were not selected, am grateful to God that I was part of the program and benefitted immensely since september last year.

I was able to learn one essential lesson throughout the program, which is that even though their payment was riddled with several anomalies, N30,000 was not too small in this Buhari Led Administration.

My Shout out goes out to Comrade Ezenwa the minister of npower matters, you were amazing.

Social Justice kudos to you also and all my Npower people.

