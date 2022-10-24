Please let us gather here to share our experience
in ondo state after downloading the ppa letter,you will take it to the state capital for submission then the focal person will give you another deployment letter with ondo state logo on it.This is the letter that the beneficiary will take to his or her ppa official for the stamp and signing,the beneficiary will then take the letter back to the focal person at Akure for the focal person signature an stamp after this process the beneficiary can upload the letter.
N-Power Batch C Stream 2 Deployment: Share Your Experience
Please let us gather here to share our experience