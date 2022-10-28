NAF To Take Delivery Of 55 Fighter Helicopters In December

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is expected to take delivery of 55 fighter helicopters by December 2022.
Amao disclosed this on Thursday, during the two-day Force operation seminar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
He listed the new aircraft to include two Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, two Beechcraft King Air 360 and four Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft.
Others include three Wing Loong II UCAVs, six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two CASA-295 medium airlift/ surveillance aircraft, 12 AH- 1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft.
According to the NAF chief, other new acquisitions would be delivered in 2023 as the expected helicopter would add to the 38 fighter aircraft previously acquired by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
Amao added that the aircraft would boost the Nigerian air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.
The seminar with the theme, ‘Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal Development’ is expected to end on today.
While congratulating the newly winged young pilots, Amao urged them to be prepared for the task ahead in their operational environment.
“Like I advised during the last winging ceremony, you must be relentless in the pursuit of excellence and professionalism, while working with your colleagues across other specialities in the service.
“Let me use this opportunity to remind you that in the conduct of NAF operations, we must always adhere to laid down rules of engagement. It is mandatory that we also protect civilians and minimise civilian casualties during our operations”, he said.
NAF Investigates Alleged Airstrikes On Civilians
Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that a committee of officers has been instituted to compile all allegations of accidental air strikes on civilians as well as review the circumstances leading to such strikes.
This, according to him, was with a view to proffering far-reaching measures that would mitigate future incidences of collateral damages on civilians during Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations.
A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, said Amao stated this on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Air Operations Seminar holding at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from October 27-28.
Speaking further, Air Marshal Amao noted that the investigation further aims at promoting accountability, allow the NAF to learn valuable lessons in order to avoid or mitigate similar cases in the future as well as take extra measures to minimise civilians harm and casualties in conflict areas.
Air Marshal Amao implored the pilots to be prepared for the arduous task ahead noting that, “There is no better way to launch you into your operational flying career than to have you draw from the rich operational experiences of seasoned pilots who will be discussing germane issues relevant to air operations.”
According to him, “The efforts to mitigate civilian casualties are not just a reflection of NAF values as a service, but also strategically imperative to our operations.”
The CAS went on to remind the gathering of the security challenges currently impinging on the nation’s stability, but noted that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has made significant gains in curtailing and degrading the resources and capabilities of miscreants that seek to destabilise the nation.
In particular, he praised the efforts of the NAF at unleashing the coercive effects of air power, particularly on terrorists through intensive air interdiction of their locations and facilities.
These punitive strikes, according to the CAS, have degraded their resources, disrupted their supply lines, and denied them their freedom of movement.
In welcoming other participants and invitees to the seminar, Air Marshal Amao stated that the theme of the operations seminar, ‘Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal Development,’ was borne out of the need to draw instructions from the diverse and rich air combat experiences towards the development of sound doctrinal principles to guide future engagements.
This, according to the CAS, is largely because lessons learnt from previous campaigns remain veritable sources of inputs for doctrinal development.
“Hence the need to re-appraise our past operational successes and failures in order to re-strategize towards a more operationally effective NAF that can contribute to expeditiously ending the current scourge of insecurity,” he stated.
