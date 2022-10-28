NAF To Take Delivery Of 55 Fighter Helicopters In December

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is expected to take delivery of 55 fighter helicopters by December 2022.

Amao disclosed this on Thursday, during the two-day Force operation seminar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

He listed the new aircraft to in­clude two Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, two Beechcraft King Air 360 and four Diamond DA-62 sur­veillance aircraft.

Others include three Wing Loong II UCAVs, six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two CASA-295 medium airlift/ surveillance aircraft, 12 AH- 1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft.

According to the NAF chief, other new acquisitions would be delivered in 2023 as the expected helicopter would add to the 38 fighter aircraft previously acquired by Pres­ident Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Amao added that the air­craft would boost the Nigeri­an air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.

The seminar with the theme, ‘Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal Development’ is expected to end on today.

While congratulating the newly winged young pilots, Amao urged them to be pre­pared for the task ahead in their operational environment.

“Like I advised during the last winging ceremony, you must be relentless in the pur­suit of excellence and profes­sionalism, while working with your colleagues across other specialities in the service.

“Let me use this opportu­nity to remind you that in the conduct of NAF operations, we must always adhere to laid down rules of engagement. It is mandatory that we also pro­tect civilians and minimise ci­vilian casualties during our operations”, he said.

NAF Investigates Alleged Airstrikes On Civilians

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that a committee of officers has been instituted to compile all allegations of accidental air strikes on civilians as well as review the circumstances leading to such strikes.

This, according to him, was with a view to proffering far-reaching measures that would mitigate future inci­dences of collateral damages on civilians during Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations.

A statement by Air Com­modore Edward Gabkwet, Di­rector of Public Relations and Information, NAF, said Amao stated this on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Air Operations Seminar hold­ing at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from October 27-28.

Speaking further, Air Mar­shal Amao noted that the in­vestigation further aims at promoting accountability, allow the NAF to learn valu­able lessons in order to avoid or mitigate similar cases in the future as well as take extra measures to minimise civil­ians harm and casualties in conflict areas.

Air Marshal Amao im­plored the pilots to be pre­pared for the arduous task ahead noting that, “There is no better way to launch you into your operational flying career than to have you draw from the rich operational ex­periences of seasoned pilots who will be discussing ger­mane issues relevant to air operations.”

According to him, “The ef­forts to mitigate civilian casu­alties are not just a reflection of NAF values as a service, but also strategically impera­tive to our operations.”

The CAS went on to re­mind the gathering of the security challenges current­ly impinging on the nation’s stability, but noted that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has made significant gains in curtailing and degrading the resources and capabilities of miscreants that seek to de­stabilise the nation.

In particular, he praised the efforts of the NAF at un­leashing the coercive effects of air power, particularly on terrorists through intensive air interdiction of their loca­tions and facilities.

These punitive strikes, according to the CAS, have degraded their resources, dis­rupted their supply lines, and denied them their freedom of movement.

In welcoming other partici­pants and invitees to the semi­nar, Air Marshal Amao stated that the theme of the opera­tions seminar, ‘Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal De­velopment,’ was borne out of the need to draw instructions from the diverse and rich air combat experiences towards the development of sound doctrinal principles to guide future engagements.

This, according to the CAS, is largely because les­sons learnt from previous campaigns remain veritable sources of inputs for doctri­nal development.

“Hence the need to re-ap­praise our past operational successes and failures in order to re-strategize towards a more operationally effective NAF that can contribute to expeditiously ending the current scourge of insecurity,” he stated.

