Name Your Presidential Candidate And Give Us Three Reasons We Should Vote Him

The 2023 general elections are fast approaching. These elections hold tremendous importance, and the results will impact every Nigerians. That’s why it’s essential for everyone to vote.

Elections have consequences. Every vote matters so Don’t say you will not vote

With your vote, You have the power to make key decisions on the quality of life you want for yourself, your family, and your community. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about like affordable housing, economic justice, environmental protection, and quality education.

Your Vote is an opportunity for change.

If you really want to make a positive impact in your community, your state and Nigeria. Voting gives you that chance! There are many social issues affected by elections.

Some of us may not know how important voting is, while others cannot vote. Make the decision to vote to be a voice for yourself and those around you.

Make sure your voice is heard – your vote is your health. Vote!

Now I believe every Nairalanders have one favorite among all the candidates, who is your favorite and give us three important reason you want us to vote for him.

Rule: No insult.

No tribalism

Source: obembe Tosin

