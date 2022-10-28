Napoli Rule Out Move For Manchester United Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli has ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

The Serie A leaders were linked with Ronaldo over the summer but played down the rumours last month.

At that time, Guintoli said: “There has never been a real negotiation, we are very close to our players. We consider the team very competitive. We never really talked about Ronaldo.”

The Portugal captain was dropped for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday October 22, after refusing to come on against the Tottenham clash. But has been welcomed back into the squad by Erik ten Hag ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie with FC Sheriff.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of Napoli’s Champions League clash with Rangers, he said: “Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January. We don’t need to change anything in this team. We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today”

Ronaldo has started just two Premier League games all season and has two goals to his name across all competitions this term.

The Naples team currently have a three-point lead over AC Milan at the top of Serie A and are likely to finish top of their Champions League group unless they suffer a heavy loss to Liverpool next week.



