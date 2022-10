The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria is at high risk of importing Ebola from Uganda.

Uganda had declared an outbreak of Ebola after a 24-year-old male exhibited symptoms of the disease, tested positive, and later died.

As of September 29, 2022, the Ugandan ministry of health has reported 54 cases (35 confirmed and 19 probable) and 25 deaths (seven confirmed and 18 probable).



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-ncdc-warns-nigerians-over-high-risk-of-ebola/amp

