Ned Nwoko Regina Daniels Receive ATTENTION Magazine, Pose With Alexreports (Pics)

Ned Nwoko Applauds ATTENTION Magazine Crew For Excellent Job As He Receives Copies (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4V5w2CHLyU

Billionaire businessman and Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko has been officially presented with the copy of the latest edition of ATTENTION Magazine, one of the most popular monthly magazines in Nigeria.

He was presented with the latest edition of the magazine which is the 17th edition at a private residence after a dinner session with the team.

The publisher, Alex Nwankwo had led a team consisting of the editorial board to the presentation at Prince Nwoko’s Abuja residence recently.

Receiving the crew in the company of his wife, Regina Daniel, Prince he applauded them for the rich content, beautiful aesthetics as well as the texture of the paper used in the publication.

The 17th edition captures the activities, programmes and public engagements of Prince Ned Nwoko in the past 6 months. It x-rayed his higher chances of becoming the next Senator of Delta North with the humongous goodwill he wields as well as his waxing popularity and acceptance among his people.

It chronicled why he stands ahead of others in the Senate race ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former House of Representatives member said the title of the magazine alone as the name implies is attention-grabbing, coupled with its beautiful design and colour combination.

Prince Nwoko whose picture was used as cover page of the magazine said, “The magazine is indeed very unique. When I saw the name, I saw a big difference.

“The content, presentation, colour, everything is very unique. It is something that I recommend to anybody. The fact that I was not even informed that something of this magnitude is being done for me, it means a lot for me” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the team for the surprise which he said impresses him.

Also in her comment, his dear wife, Regina Daniel lauded the visibility the magazine attracted when It was first released.

The publisher of the magazine, Mr. Alex Nwankwo said the editorial board of ATTENTION Magazine is poised to promoting excellence which Prince Ned Nwoko represents.

He assured the readiness of the magazine to continue being outstanding in enhancing good journalism, balanced and accurate reportage.

Thousands of copies of the magazine have been produced and distributed across states for free.

Ministries, agencies embassies, airports, hotels and other public places, as well as vendors have been supplied copies.

@alexreports @attentionmagazines

