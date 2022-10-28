Newly Purchased Fire Equipment: Sanwo-Olu Ask Residents To Protect Assets

Yesterday, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu attended the Passing Out Parade of the Newly recruited Firemen into the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service and also commissioned the 62 Brand New Fire Apparatuses at the Sports Ground, Lagos House Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s message to Lagosians after commissioning the Fire Apparatuses for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service … he says Lagosians should protect these assets from anyone trying to spoil them, It’s for the people through their taxes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu witnessed the beautiful display of the Newly Recruited Firemen into the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service together with the Police Band.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned the Fire Apparatuses and dedicated it to the people of Lagos State that will benefit from this and the lives and properties that will be saved whenever there is an emergency.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explains the distribution style of the Brand New Fire Apparatuses to each of the 21 Fire Stations across the State, One aerial Ladder in each Senatorial District and others to the IBILE Divisions across the State, to reduce the response time to emergencies.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02jWM87PiAzVdQTnRbHHM6NKMzJNtmFPhGY7g6kULyjTeC7t2Lo5Gfjsbtj37cTby9l&id=636819231&sfnsn=scwspmo

