Nigeria Flamingos Arrive India Ahead Of 2022 U-17 Women World Cup (Pics, Video)

The Nigeria under 17 female team nicknamed the flamingos have landed in India ahead of the 2022 FIFA women World Cup . The tournament will be hosted by India from 11th to 30th of October 2022. A total of 16 teams will be participating in this year’s event with countries like India, USA, Morocco and Brazil making up Group A. In group B we have Germany, Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand. In group C we have countries like Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China. While in group D we have Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France.

After 3 games, the top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals. Only countries like North Korea, Spain, France, Japan and South Korea have won this competition in the past. And it will be interesting to see how far Nigeria Flamingos can go in this tournament.

Nigeria flamingos have been to 5 out of the last 6 tournaments exiting in the group stage in 2008 and 2016, and our best finish was as quarterfinalists in 2010, 2012 and 2014. We failed to qualify in 2018. This is Nigeria’s 6th appearance at the competition.

The flamingos will play their first group game against Germany on Tuesday, the 11th of October by 3:30pm, their second game will be played on Friday, the 14th of October by 12noon against New Zealand while the final group game will be played on Monday, the 17th of October by 12 noon against Chile.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: India, Brazil, Morocco, USA.

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, Australia.

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China.

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France.

2022 FIFA Under 17 Women World Cup – Nigeria Flamingos Ready to Shine – India 2022

