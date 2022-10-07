Nigeria Is Not A Failed State – Bola Tinubu

“Nigeria is not and will never be a failed country, reason I am running to serve her so as not to make it a failed country. Nobody buys a failed firm, they acquire it. Nigeria cannot be acquired by anyone who tagged her ‘failed nation’, she can only be served better.

We have our portion of challenges like any other countries in the world but I’m prepared to serve Nigeria better, I’m prepared to build a greater ,better and more prosperous Nigeria.

I’ve prepared for this since my day one in practical politics, politics to me means service, you can only serve based on your knowledge and understanding of the country and its people who you want to serve. I’ve grown in understanding Nigeria and her people, our challenges and practical solutions, I’ve demonstrated my capacity not just to serve while I’m serving but for the good and quality service to continue when I exit power.

This cannot be over-emphasized. I’m not in politics to show the skills of falsehood and hate, I don’t have such skills. My ambition is for good, quality service to Nigerians…..”

https://lagostoday.com.ng/nigeria-is-not-a-failed-state-tinubu/

