Nigerian-Born Khadijah Haliru Wins Councillorship Election In Canada (Pix)

By Umar Audu

A Nigerian-born Canadian, Khadijah Haliru, has emerged winner of the Ingersoll Town councillorship election in Oxford county, Ontario, Canada.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, revealed this on her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that Mrs Haliru is the first black woman to serve on Ingersoll Town Council.

In a short video posted on her Facebook page, Mrs Haliru expressed gratitude to the people of Ingersoll Town for electing her.

“I just want to say congratulations to all the winners tonight. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to represent Ingersoll, and I look forward to doing this with heart and all the dedication and devotion into this duty that you deserve.

“So thank you, and yes we have a voice. We did it. We won,” she said.

According to a heartfm.ca, Mrs Haliru moved to Ingersoll six years ago.

She is the CEO of K Business Group Inc and she’s also the owner of Hanak Foods, K Body Blends, and K Coaching Academy.

“I feel like we just really have to open our hearts and minds to a different way of thinking so we can bring some change. I’m not saying anything about whether the current council is right or wrong, but having an additional perspective is fair,” Mrs Haliru said in a recent interview.

“Being really strategically located we have the opportunity to be a center of attraction for tourists. Our downtown is suffering, so we need to bring more attention to our businesses and I have a few ideas on how we can engage youth more.”



https://dailynigerian.com/nigeria-born-khadijah-haliru/

