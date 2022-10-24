Nigerian, Enoch Nwali Wins The 14th African Scrabble Championship In Zambia (Photos)

Today, the threshold of victory is quaking in the scrabble world in far away Lusaka, Zambia and the reverberation is being felt globally as Enoch Nwali is crowned the 14th Africa Scrabble Champion, having consistently led the pack from the blast of the whistle till the finishing point. Some exceptional stuff of genius.

Perhaps, when I wrote “what is in a name”, analysing his exploits in the course of the championship, many didn’t know I was being clairvoyant. But thank God Providence gifted him this. For he has put in the works, he is humble and committed, that I have always prayed that his humility takes him to the pinnacle of success. Cohen, as he is fondly called, finished 5th in the last WSC, and this has opened the floodgate of victory for him. He was dressed the Champion at the last Egbele Classic, finished 2nd at the recent West Africa Scrabble Championship, such that his consistency is like rivers emptying their waters into the sea. In Enoch’s case, the hardwork is beginning to yield great dividends. It is the dawn of a new era, a new king in the kingdom, having played the last four games of the 32 games championship against African finest, 2015 World Scrabble Champion, Wellington Jighere, stiff opposition, gruelling encounter, brain racking games, and triumphing at the end, shows Enoki is here to stay.

Brilliantly, the 26year old of the university of Lagos, won 24 games and drew 1. He several gold medals at the last National Sports Festival and at NUGA games. He has been consistent with this stellar performance that he is now among the world’s top 10 going by WESPA rating. He is one top ceded to represent the country at the forth coming World Scrabble Championship in Las Vegas, USA next year as his thinking cap is always intact.

Excitedly, the scrabble community across the globe, is in frenzy, Africa is brimming with joy, and Nigeria and Nigerians are in ecstatic mood. The feeling is simply orgasmic. We will celebrate this to the heavens, corporate bodies should have a feeler, government should acknowledge the honour, and reward handsomely. The brilliance of this feat is simply meteoric. We cannot say it enough, we must sing it loud and clear, as we unitedly chorus HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS ENOKI!!!

#ASCLUSAKA

Noble Onoshevwe

