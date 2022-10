Indeed, wedding is not expensive. Many people are not married today not because they can’t take care of a family but because they want an elaborate wedding ceremony.

This Nigerian Lady shared the below photos from her simple wedding ceremony.

Dem no dey use money money, na you just wan show off.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related