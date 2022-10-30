Nigerian Man Disguises As Pilot, Proposes To His Girlfriend On Plane (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mHL7hFKHEU

Nigerian Man Disguised As Pilot Proposes Marriage To His Girlfriend On A Plane (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian man who disguised as pilot proposed to his girlfriend on a plane while they were on the air, traveling with other passengers, IGBERETV reports.

The man made an announcement calling out for his girlfriend who wasn’t aware he was in the plane. As he got close to her seat, he made his marriage proposal to her, and she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.



https://igberetvnews.com/1431161/nigerian-man-disguised-pilot-proposes-marriage-girlfriend-plane-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related