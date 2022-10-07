Nigerian Music Artiste, Just Sonnie Drops New Video, ‘Taking Over’

Nigerian Inspirational Music Artiste, Just Sonnie Drops New Video ‘Taking Over’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuxbIOozzts

A Nigerian inspiration music minister, Sonnie Anyichie with the stage name ‘Just Sonnie’ has released the video of his song Taking Over.

The four minutes video Taking Over seeks to raise the consciousness of the youths on the need to make a critical political decision as the country approaches election year.

It highlights the political, economic and social maladies of the Nigerian society and their effects on young people.

He therefore brings to fore the need for youths to synergise, deploy their potentials and powers in order to occupy a place of prominence in the polity of Nigeria.

For him, it is time to phase out the old order which has inhibited the development of the country, causing poverty, hunger and disease on the people.

He said this debut came after a resilient effort to surmount distraction, even as he maintains that music has been part of him.

Taking over has geometrically attracted viewership since it was first posted on YouTube.

“Taking Over” can be found @sonnieanyichie on YouTube.

