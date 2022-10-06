Nigerian National Arrested With 160gm Of Heroin In India

A 28-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly smuggling 160grams of heroin, Gurugram, India, police said on Tuesday, October 4.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night, October 3, 2022, while on his way to hand over the contraband to a person at a liquor shop near Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a crime branch team headed by sub-inspector Amit Kumar had received intelligence input about a foreign national involved in smuggling contraband after which the suspect, identified as ‘Fernando Benz’, was apprehended.

“Benz was allegedly involved in smuggling drugs in Gurugram from Delhi. He was staying in Dwarka,” ACP Sangwan said.

Police said Benz arrived in India from Nigeria on a medical visa in August last year and stays in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

“He was staying in Delhi illegally even after the expiry of the visa period. He has been selling heroin in Delhi and Gurugram for the last six months,”

“He had finalised a deal to buy heroin from a man. When he reached the toll plaza by cab, the crime unit team nabbed him and recovered 160 gm of heroin from his possession,” Sangwan added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against Benz at Kherki Daula police station on Monday night, police added.

source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/10/nigerian-national-arrested-with-160-gm-of-heroin-in-india.html

