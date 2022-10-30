Nigerian Powerlifters Set New World Records At African Championships In Cairo

Nigerian powerlifters have set new world records and won gold medals at the African Championships in Cairo. This development would enable the athletes to compete in the second stage of qualifiers for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Bose Omolayo broke her own world record in the women’s 79kg, lifting a new world record of 145kg to win a 3rd African Championships title.

Loveline Obiji lifted 145kg in the women’s over 86kg, to beat her Egyptian counterpart and win the gold medal.

Lucy Ejike won a silver medal in the women’s up to 67kg.

Onyinyechi Mark is now the world record holder in the -61kg event. She lifted 143kg to beat Lucy Ejike’s world record of 142kg.

Kafila Almaruf won gold in the women’s 73kg with an African Record of 145kg

Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in the women’s 86kg lifting 150kg

Making of Champions @MakingOfChamps

On Day 1 of African Para-Powerlifting champs: Roland Ezuruike opened Naija’s account, winning GOLD in men’s 54kg lifting a new Legend World & African record of 172kg. Paralympic champion, Latifat Tijani followed suit with GOLD in women’s 45kg, lifting an African Record of 113kg



https://twitter.com/MakingOfChamps/status/1586076810961252352

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related