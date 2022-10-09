Nigerian Trainee Pilot Causes Flight Accident In Virginia, Kills Instructor (Photos)

Swedish flight instructor, 23, is killed in Virginia plane crash after student, 18, she was teaching pointed nose too high, causing aircraft to stall and plummet into the ground

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, attended Virginia’s Hampton University on a tennis scholarship, eventually becoming a flight instructor On Thursday, around 3 p.m., she and Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, got into a plane for a lesson During instruction, Oyebode pointed the nose of the plane too high, causing the plane to stall and crash into a ditch Ljungman, a licensed commercial pilot who lived in , Va., after graduation, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Oyebode, a Maryland native, and another 18-year-old male were the only other people on the plane.

They’ve been taken to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Tragedy struck when Oyebode pointed the nose up at too steep an angle during take-off. That made the aircraft stall at around 100 feet and led the plane to crash into a ditch, according to WMAR.

Ljungman, a licensed commercial pilot who lived in Williamsburg, Va., after graduation, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Oyebode, a Maryland native, and another 18-year-old male were the only other people on the plane. They’ve been taken to a local hospital with what’s described as life-threatening injuries.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11295237/Female-Virginia-flight-instructor-23-killed-plane-crash.html

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related