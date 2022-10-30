Nigerians Call For Arrest, Investigation Of Proff Ex Over Apostle Suleman

Calls have gone to the Nigerian police, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and other relevant security organizations to immediately arrest and prosecute one Proff Ex, Ejele, and others following the recent brutal attack of popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

No fewer than five persons were gunned down in the said attack last week, including police officers attached to the man of God.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcG0yTgif_o

Prior to the attack, Proff Ex and Ejele had in a recent video threatened to attack a number of Nigerian pastors and politicians, including Pastor Johnson Suleiman, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Pastor David Oyedepo, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe and a host of others.

Saying several unprintable things in a viral video, Proff Ex said he will finish his attack targets and their families and nothing will happen to him. He specifically mentioned a brother to Pastor Paul Enenche, Gen. John Enenche (Rtd), and vowed to finish his family.

He accused them, including Pastor Paul Enenche of intimidating people with their riches and affluence and vowed to shot down their private jets and blow it into pieces.

Since these videos were released online, Proff Ex and others threatening men of God have not been invited for questioning or any action taken to deter people from unleashing threats on innocent citizens unjustifiably.

However, some Nigerians worried by the turn of events in the country are calling for the immediate arrest of Proff Ex and Ejele to provide information on what they know about the recent attack on Johnson Suleiman.

While pleading that their names should not be mentioned in print, they want those who have crossed the line of decency in the use of their right to freedom of speech to be arrested and prosecuted.

They said such unguarded threats to be mitigated through adequate sanction so that citizens will not have to live in fear.

Several killings and kidnappings have been recorded since the beginning of this year and people like Proffx are believed to have a lot to say about the kidnappings because of his penchant for raining fire and brimstone in threats.

Source: https://e-newsdesk.com/nigerians-call-for-arrest-investigation-of-proff-ex-over-apostle-suleimans-attack-following-threats-to-men-of-god/

