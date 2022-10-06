Nigerians Must Trust God To Use Ordinary People – Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that in finding solutions to the problems of Nigeria, Nigerians must trust God to use ordinary people.

The presidential hopeful said this on Sunday while speaking during the send forth programme for Bishop Dr John Eze at the Liberation Methodist Church, in Gwarinpa Abuja, where he was invited as a guest speaker.

Prince Adebayo said God does not work through people of physical majesty, but with people of humble hearts and diligence to serve.

“God does not work through men of valor, men who think they’re big, or people of physical majesty. He works with people with humble heart and diligence to serve”; and one of the problems we’ve being facing in this country is that we do not trust in God, we trust in men.” he said.

Prince Adebayo while commenting on the send forth of Bishop John Eze to Nsukka, described it as an opportunity to celebrate, because it is a fresh chance to spread the gospel.

“The way John Eze, bishop elect is going to Nsukka where there is no cathedral; it is just a fresh ground to spread the gospel. That was how the Methodist Church came to Nigeria.” Prince Adebayo said.

The SDP presidential candidate was accompanied by Pst Ade Alabi, Hon. Richard Oriri, Chief Godwin Osigbeme, Dr. Osaro Iredia and Amb. (Dr) Odion C. Okpebholo, Convener/National Coordinator UPPG.



