Nigerians Query Obi’s Response To Rufai Oseni’s Question On Importation

Dementia Or Flopped? Nigerians Query Obi’s Response To Rufai Oseni’s Question On Import

What just happened? Was this a failed stunt or a case of dementia? These are the questions that Nigerians are asking LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi in reaction to his response to Rufai Oseni’s inquiry about what he needs to do to enhance productivity in the country.

Obi responded by narrating stories about his visits to prisons and interactions with the inmates… Wetin come concern fowl with toothbrush?



You are aware that Peter Obi is regarded as Nigeria’s largest net importer, which economists think has significantly contributed to the depreciation of the Naira. Nigerians claim Peter Obi ought to explain what he can do to support local production.



One user on Twitter asked,” How does Import and export discussion metamorphose into security issue now? How can chief consumer of the nation pledge productivity? Is he aware that as a Nation, we are nearing self sufficiency in Rice production?”

Peter Obi’s situation is similar to that of Atiku, who was questioned about how he planned to address the nation’s electricity shortage in light of the fact that the former vice president is reputed to be one of Nigeria’s largest generator importers.

Wow, it appears Nigerians will be entertained so much when the electoral campaign begins in earnest, and these political leaders should be prepared to take on this intelligent generation that expects explanations for everything spoken.

Please share your thoughts on the video below. Was this cool or a case of misplaced memories, or was Peter Obi being mischievous?

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/dementia-or-flopped-nigerians-query-obis-response-to-rufai-osenis-question-on-import/

