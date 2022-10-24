Nigerians React To A Clip Showing What Peter Obi’s Son Does For A Living In The US

An acting clip of the son of presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Gregory Oseloka Obi, has caused a stir on social media.

This is coming after the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Festus Keyamo (SAN) challenged Peter Obi to urge his son, Oseloka to organize a campaign march in Awka, Anambra state.

Keyamo made this call in a tweet on Saturday while reacting to a video of a campaign march organized by the son the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu.

He wrote, “Lagos Walk organized by @STinubu in a well-organised Lagos State.

“This is an open challenge to Peter Obi to allow his son hold a similar walk in Awka, Anambra State, where he governed for 8 years within the next one week, especially on a Monday, or throw in the towel!”

Reacting to the challenge, tweeps unearthed a clip of what Peter Obi’s son, Oseloka does for a living, adding that he has no time participating in such challenges.

In the clip, Oseloka, apparently, a Hollywood actor, was pictured acting in the movie, titled Avenue 5.

The clip has garnered a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media who commend the politician’s son for being independent and pursuing his dreams and not baskingin the euphoria of his father’s wealth.chiddybankz wrote: ‘‘Festus was daring @PeterObi son to organize a rally in anambra on Monday yesterday like being a former Governor’s son is a career.”

Naijapatriot wrote: ”Oh dear. Is there no end to how every attack on Peter Obi means that something stellar about him gets unearthed? APC/PDP must feel like all their guns discharge bullets from the back. Because what is this?”

Mr Venatius wrote: ‘’How many billionaires have independent kids? This one is only son o. Forget, Peter and Margret no be most people mate. It takes a lot of discipline to raise an only son to be independent.’’

Kennyjuan98 wrote: ‘’Peter Obi really raised a focused, responsible and hard working man as a son unlike agbado man’s son that goes around lagos and Abuja packing up strippers here and there.’’

Whitefi wrote: ‘’Peter Obi’s son hustling to take care of himself. He never depend on his father’s wealth to survive. What a man?’’

AniediANI2 wrote: ‘’@PeterObi taught them contentment and independence in all ramifications. This is so impressive!”

Nominee wrote: ‘’You’ve to agree with PO when he said his son is a very busy man and he doesn’t have much time with him cos he’s focused on his career 24/7. Learnt he’s a producer too.’’

Chinedu uchechukwu wrote: ‘’Peter Obi son is an actor , his kids are not waiting for anybody’s money, they are making their own’’.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tori.ng/amp/217912/reactions-as-clip-showing-what-peter-obis-son-does.html

Peter Obi’s son, Oseloka is a Hollywood actor. PO is not bringing his kids and family members to own and loot more than half of state resources like some other Presidential candidate. Vote wisely.



https://twitter.com/AfamDeluxo/status/1584155720974766081?t=NILVPgjeCJr1dAeWZCTeQg&s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlOvNX7xq1o

