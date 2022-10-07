Nigerians Will Miss Buhari, Did His Best Amid Distractions – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said Nigerians would miss his principal when he leaves office.

Adesina said Buhari had done his best for Nigeria despite distractions from all fronts.

In an article on his official Facebook page titled, ‘Buhari’s Footprints On Waterways’, Adesina said Buhari would be missed by good Nigerians when he hands over.

He (Buhari) utilized and made our inland waterways more effective and efficient. Plus many more. Won’t good people miss him when he breasts the tape?

“This quiet performer. We will surely do. But we are delighted that he has done his best for Nigeria, despite distractions from all fronts.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/07/nigeriansll-miss-buhari-did-his-best-amid-distractions-femi-adesina/

