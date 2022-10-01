Nigeria’s 2022 National Award: List Of Awardees

Soma notable individuals who will receive Nigeria’s 2022 National Award on Oct 11:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, GCON

Amina Muhammed, GCON

Jim Ovia, CFR

Tony Elumelu, CFR

Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR

Herbert Wigwe, CON

Chimamanda Adiche, OFR

Iyin Aboyeji, OON

Shola Akinlade, OON

Ezra Olubi, OON



https://twitter.com/IAtalkspace/status/1576285648993996800

Buhari to confer national honours on Abba Kyari, Burna Boy, Okonjo-Iweala, others

President Buhari has listed his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari among the 437 nominees for the 2022 National Honours Award.

Also on the list is presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The investiture is billed to hold on 11 October at the State House in Abuja.

On the list sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, out of the 437 nominees, five persons were listed for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and 67 for the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Others are 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and eight for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

While the late Abba Kyari would be honoured posthumously with the CFR, Mr Adesina and Mrs Okonjo-Iweala would be honored with OON and GCON respectively.

Other recipients include serving and former governors, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, serving and former Chief Justices of Nigeria and serving and former members of the National Assembly.

Others are serving and former service chiefs, traditional rulers, retired public servants, lawyers, philanthropists, businessmen, ministers and members of the academia.

GCON

Apart from Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, the other recipients of the GCON are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, his predecessor; Tanko Muhammad and UN Deputy Secretary General; Amina Mohammed.

CFR

Prominent on the list of recipients for CFR include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and Appeal Court president, Monica Mensem, and former Army Chief, Tukur Buratai.

Others are Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu, Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, and Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, amongst others.

OFR

Nominees in this category include Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, CEO of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, Nasiru Bayero and Muiz Banire.

Others are Ishaq Bello, Aliyu El-Nafaty and Kehinde Aina, amongst others.

OON

Some nominees in this category include National Assembly members such as Alhassan Doguwa, Muktar Betara, Ndudi Elumelu and Nkiruka Onyejeocha.

Others are a former Permanent Secretary, Sunday Echono, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, Sarki Abba and Sabiu (Tunde) Yusuf, amongst others.

MFR

In this category are Sanusi Lemu, late DIGJoseph Egunike (posthumous), Haliru Nababa and Burna Boy.

Others are Simon Shango, Billy Okoye, Akwa Okon and Emeka Agbanari, amongst others.

MON

Notable in this category are 2Face Idibia, Shehu Othman, Teni the entertainer and Abubakar Maikano.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/557150-buhari-to-confer-national-honours-on-abba-kyari-burna-boy-okonjo-iweala-others-full-list.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related