Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, floored the Federal Government as the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia upheld his suit against the federal government.

The court presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike awarded N500 million cost against the federal government.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/breaking-again-nnamdi-kanu-floors-fg/

