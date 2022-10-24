Nnamdi Kanu: Three Justices That Sat On Appeal Court Panel Transferred (Pics)

The three justices of the Appeal Court that sat on the panel that dismissed the 15-count terrorism charge the Federal Government instituted against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been moved from their various divisions.

Recall that the Appeal Court recently held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria did not follow due process and was a flagrant violation of Nigeria’s extradition treaty and a breach of his fundamental human rights.

This was disclosed in a memo dated October 17, which was signed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The memo emphasized that the new posting for the justices was with immediate effect and that they were expected to report to their new stations by October 21.

According to the memo, the presiding justice, Jummai Hanatu Sankey, who previously was in the Gombe Division of the court, has been transferred to Awka Division, whereas Justice Oludotun Adetope-Okojie who delivered the lead judgement, was moved to Owerri, while Justice Ebiowei Tobi, the third member of the court panel was transferred to Gombe.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/23/nnamdi-kanu-three-justices-that-sat-on-appeal-court-panel-transferred/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related