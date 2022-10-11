NNPP Will Win The 2023 Presidential Election – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has said that his party would defeat both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential poll.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the inauguration of the Kano State NNPP campaign office on Sunday, Kwankwaso said, “This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership, not only in the state but the country at large. The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, God willing.”

Kwankwaso said by 2023, all students would smile and be back in school.

‘Vote according to your conscience’ He said, “Those of you supposed to be in primary school will have access to free education, the university students will be back to school, while outstanding secondary students stand the opportunity for scholarship in both Nigeria and foreign universities.”

Party supporters, candidates, businessmen and celebrities defied the scorching heat as they waited for Kwankwaso, chanting his name; a situation that caused major roads in Kano city to stand still.

“I wish to use this opportunity to introduce to you our candidates for the various elective positions in Kano before I come back during campaigns. We have the most qualified candidates for both executive and legislative positions,” he said.



https://punchng.com/ill-defeat-atiku-tinubu-in-2023-kwankwaso/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1665468192

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related