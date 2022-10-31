No Obedients In Ondo – Akeredolu

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared that there are no Obidients as supporters of Labour Party’s Presidential candidate Peter Obi are popularly called in the State.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, spoke in Akure when presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Afenifere leaders to present and explain his manifesto to them.

The Ondo Governor said the State was ready to deliver owing to his stand that power must shift to the South.

He said the power shift must be to the Southwest region.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-no-obedients-in-ondo-says-akeredolu/

