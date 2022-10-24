No Right-Thinking Person Will Vote APC, Obidients Will Run Out Of Steam – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has written off the chances of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

The governor said Obi’s supporters popularly known as “Obidients” will soon run out of steam.

He also said no right-thinking person will vote in the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, adding that Nigeria will break if APC wins the 2023 presidential election.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/10/24/just-in-obidients-will-run-out-of-steam-lp-efforts-will-be-in-vain-obaseki/

