Nollywood Actor, Prince Eke Acquires American Citizenship (Photos)

Ace nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has been bestowed with American citizenship; a feat he took to his Instagram page to celebrate.

However, he still seems to have 2023 elections in mind as he declares he has his PVC.

Wonder who he is supporting…

Today I truly become an American.

I give God all the glory because it’s neither by my power nor by my might . It’s all His Grace !

So many started this journey before me but their cases are still undecided. Some got drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while others died in the deserts all in an effort to run away from a wicked government.

A government that has weaponized poverty. Insecurity and hunger is the order of the day .

Thank God for His Grace upon me .

I HAVE MY PVC . !!!

#2023generalelections

#grace #blessed #uscitizen #agumba #atlanta #igboamaka #igbochief #ozo #honor



