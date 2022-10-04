Nollywood Actress, Evanny Patrick Bags N10m Endorsement Deal With Kambi Cosmetics

Popular Influencer and Entrepreneur Evanny Patrick Bags N10m Endorsements Deal With Kambi Cosmetics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqiApgXyAYU

One of the Nollywood finest big screens, influencer and entrepreneur Evanny Patrick has sealed an endorsement deal of N10m with Kambi Cosmetics

She was unveiled in Abuja as the latest brand ambassador of Kambi Cosmetics amidst cheers and fanfare.

The skin care company leads in the Nigerian market with array of premium beauty products made with the finest ingredients designed to give the skin a wow look.

Some of its products include, green tea and tree toner, foaming hydrating cleanser, dutchess lightening face cream, exfoliating liquid black soap, coffee body scrub and more.

At Kambi Cosmetics, there is a product for everyone.

With a well thought out and rigorous research work carried out, trainings and retraining, the organization says it has launched natural products that are harmless, ingredients that have no side effects.

It has dedicated cosmetologists and Staff working round the clock to produce Natural Skin Care Products that are effective for all skin types.

It presently operates an online retail service. Their products are available wherever you are, through various online platforms, website and in-store in our Corporate Offices.

Evanny Patrick was unveiled at a brief ceremony in Abuja at the weekend by the CEO of Kambi Cosmetics.

At the unveiling ceremony, Evanny thanked Kambi Cosmetics for finding her worthy to be its brand ambassador.

She pledged to give the company an unparalleled visibility by engaging in aggressive promotion of its products.

She said her experience in the brand marketing industry will be an edge as she is poised to give her best in promoting the brand.

Kambi Cosmetics first Nigerian store will be opening in Abuja in November.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/10/popular-influencer-and-entrepreneur.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related