Northern CAN To FG: Life Becoming A Living Hell For Nigerians

The northern leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says politicians are using hunger as a weapon in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

The Christian body said this in a communique jointly signed by Yakubu Pam and Sunday Oibe, chairman and secretary-general of the association, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

They said the rising cost of food and essential commodities has made life “a living hell” for Nigerians, adding that the government should address the situation as it could affect the outcome of the 2023 elections.

“There is hunger and poverty in the land: Our weak economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger. Life is becoming a living hell to many Nigerians as they struggle to make ends meet,” the statement reads.

“Almost on a daily basis, prices of food and essential items are on the increase. Many families can barely get one square meal in a day. There is no denying the fact that there is poverty and hunger in the land. The reality on the ground is evident for all to see.

“Poverty and hunger affect all spheres of life. It fuels criminality and crime; it affects education; it affects quality healthcare. Hunger affects citizens’ political choices. Already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general election approaches. We call on governments at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.”

The association also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2023 elections are free, fair and credible.

