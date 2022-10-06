Not All 30-Year-Old Ladies Were Approached By Serious Men In Their 20’s

Give them some break biko.

Its not always their fault.

Some tried to build something till late 20’s only for the man to run away. e deh happen.

Some left school probably at 24 and build a career till late twenties, afterall if they didnt build, u will still tag them leech and how they didnt bring anything to the table.

I have read a story on NL where a married man decieved a lady to marry him, only to find out he was married on her wedding days, how could u blame her?

I have also read a story of how a man died, 2weeks to his marriage, would u blame the woman?

Some women prepare for marriage, and on wedding day, husband was nowhere to be found, ring sef dem no see.

Please being a Nigerian is enough to torment us, do not force someone into depression with ur words, Alot of kidnapping, rituals, forceful marriage is going on cos the society has decide to force a standard down our throat

If Warren buffet had set a standard for us, everybody was suppose to be a millionaire at 29yrs.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related