The Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has uncovered an illegal fuel dump site in Abuja.

In a a post on its Facebook page on Sunday, NSCDC revealed that it also arrested some suspects and sealed the site.

Credit: Facebook | Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

