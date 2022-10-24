The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the gunmen’s attack on the President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Obi also mourned those who lost their lives in the accident and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The PUNCH reported that the attack on Suleman’s convoy in Edo State on Friday led to the death of three policemen, two drivers, and two others.

Condemning the act, Obi said, “The recent attack on the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman, underscores the level of insecurity in our nation.

“Ugly acts like these are reported from different parts of the country on a daily basis, and it is saddening.

“Such acts of terrorism, violence, and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation’s wheel of progress.

“I restate my commitment to the fight against insecurity as my first priority in governance when voted into power.

“I am saddened by the lives lost during the attack. One life lost to insecurity is one too many. I pray God to grant the victims eternal rest. May God also comfort the bereaved families.

“I call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to book.”

It was gathered that during the attack on Friday, youths and members of a vigilance group in the state arrested one of the suspects alive and handed him over to the Divisional Police Officer in Auchi, Ayodele Suleiman, who allegedly shot the suspect dead.

Earlier, the cleric, in his reaction to the 42-second video clip showing the suspect’s corpse in a vehicle, slammed the police, as he alleged that it was an attempt to cover up traces that could lead to those behind the attack.



https://punchng.com/obi-condemns-attack-on-apostle-suleman-mourns-victims/

