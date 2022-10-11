Obi Is An Undemocratic And Ruthless Man, Nigerians Don’t Want Him – Bashir Ahmad

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Bashir Ahmad has released another attack against Peter Obi. He claims that Peter Obi was wicked to opposition when he was governor of Anambra state.

What Peter Obi did to Labour Party and other opposition parties in Anambra when he was in power will never be forgotten. Ruthless, undemocratic, and unacceptable. We condemned it then, and now we are teaming up with Nigerians to make sure such atrocities never happen ever again.
https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1579542232755208197?cxt=HHwWioDQsdfS1OsrAAAA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: