Obi Postpones South Africa Visit Due To “Exigencies & Demands Of Campaign”

My pre-campaign Diaspora engagement schedule had included a visit to South Africa. Regrettably, the exigencies and demands of campaign, makes it impossible for me to undertake a visit to South Africa in October as planned. However, I remain committed to visit at a later date.

Any inconvenience caused to #OBIdients in South Africa due to this change of plan is regretted.

#PeterObi ��

