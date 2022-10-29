Obi Says Past Leaders Are Bad, Yet Runs To Them For Endorsement – Reno Omokri

Reno omokri Criticised Peter obi, says he has been running from head-of-state to another, governors to another seeking for endorsement, yet he says past and present leaders are bad.

* He also tweets that Obi want to be Commander in Chief, yet obeys IPOB religiously, and always dodging from critising them.

Obi says past leaders ruined Nigeria, yet runs from one former head of state to the other seeking endorsements! He expresses sympathy for flood victims, yet did not build anti flood infrastructure as Governor. He wants to be C-in-C, yet religiously obeys IPOB

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1585999928975036416?t=ANfi-OZUlXAqQkrYo2zdzA&s=19

